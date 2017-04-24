MPs want information on oil sector made public

Some MPs in the Transitional National Assembly have demanded that the Ministries of Petroleum and Finance publish revenues generated from oil sale for purposes of transparency and accountability.

A member of TNA, Charles Majak said the government needs to update the public on oil revenues generated and how it is spent to ensure accountability.

According to Majak, all records about oil revenues have not been made available for the citizens.

“With the records, how they market, we do not see them published. This is very important and this is where we talk about transparency. It should be published in renown media like the press so that the public can know what goes each month with their own oil.” Majak said.

Another member of TNA, Dr. David Mayo says the parliament will only be able to play its oversight role if the legislature is presented with quarterly reports from the oil sector.

“The ministry concerns that are the ministry of Petroleum and the ministry of finance should go quarterly to parliament and present their reports so that the citizens understand that there is some element of accountability.”

In response, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Petroleum, Mohamed Lino, says the institution publishes annual production data, sold volumes, as well as revenues and other information related to the sector.

He gave this response in a power point presentation to the participants, who included students from the University of Juba.

However, he said payment of oil revenues is made directly to the Central Bank of by the oil companies.

Dr. David Mayo and Charles Majak were among the lawmakers who raised the concerns during a forum organized by the Ebony Center for Strategic Studies over the weekend.