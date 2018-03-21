MPs fail to attend sitting due to rain

Parliamentary sessions were not conducted on Wednesday due to lack of quorum, said the chairperson of information committee at the Transitional Legislative Assembly.

In this context, a quorum is the minimum number of Members of Parliament who must be present for a sitting to take place.

Out of the 400 national MPs, only 135 showed up on Wednesday morning.

“We could not attain the quorum because of the rain and some members of the parliament who stay in Gurei and Shrikat could not reach town,” said Paul Yoani.

The honorable members of parliament were supposed to discuss several issues, including the rising food prices in the country and sexual exploitation of women and girls in Wau POC.