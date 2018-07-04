MPs discuss bill that would extend Kiir’s term

The transitional national legislature is debating a constitutional amendment bill which would extend the term of the government for more 3 years.

This was confirmed by the chairperson of information committee at the transitional parliament earlier on Tuesday.

Paul Yoane said the amended draft constitution was presented to the house by the Minister of Justice, include the incorporation of the 2015 peace agreement.

Yoane said MPs will debate on article 102 which would extend President Salva Kiir is office term for 3 more years.

Other articles, include 103 for the extension of the First Vice President term in office for the same period and term of the national and state legislative assemblies.

“Probably if the committee of justice and legislation has done its work, it will be presented back to the house in two week time,” said Yoane.