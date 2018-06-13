MPs deny proposing pay rise

Members of the transitional parliament have denied proposing a pay rise of 10,000 dollars.

About 2 weeks ago, the SPLM Chief Whip in the TNLA resigned over the MP’s demand.

Atem Garang told Eye Radio that his resignation came after a disagreement with speaker over increment of MPs allowances.

He objected to the demand, saying now is not the time for the peoples’ representatives to raise allowances because the country is facing economic hardships.

Reacting to this move, the chairman of the information committee, Hon. Paul Yaone, told Eye Radio that the alleged 10,000-dollar-demand is “baseless”.

“This is untrue. It is actually baseless. It was unfounded and a sheer fallacy,” Hon. Yoane told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“After all, whom do we represent in this assembly if it is not the public? We are here because of the public and I can say in simple terms that we are the employees of the people of the republic of South Sudan.

“So we cannot give ourselves $10,000 being greedy, not being mindful of our people.”

But Atem Garang had said he was consulting with his constituents, who are opposed to the resignation.

However, ruling party SPLM has accepted the resignation of its chief whip in the transitional legislative assembly.

In a closed door meeting held yesterday, SPLM political caucus replaced Atem Garang.

“After long deliberation it was resolved that the resignation of the chief whip was to be accepted and a new chief whip was appointed by the chairman of SPLM,” said Peter Lam Both, SPLM Secretary for information.

Atem was replaced with Stephen Ajonga, who represents Bar Mayen area in Aweil.