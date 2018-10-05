MPs criticize criteria of scholarships allocation

The committee of education at the transitional legislature says there is no transparency in the allocation government scholarships, according to the TNLA Chairperson of Information.

This comes amidst complaints from the public that the selection of students to study abroad is announced to the public after the deadline.

This has raised questions whether officials at the ministry of higher education are not choosing their relatives.

Members of the education committee have criticized this move.

“The minister was summoned to draw some light on the distribution of the scholarships. There is no equity and there is no transparency when coming to government scholarships,” said Paul Yoane.

The members of the education committee say any government scholarship should be announced to the public and the selection of the candidates be based on competence.

“There are also suggestions that the government scholarships should be distributed according to the number of states, and some are of the opinion that it should be an open competition whereby students compete based on merits,” he added.

“But the biggest concern is that the ministry should advertise these scholarships once received.”

The ministry of higher education is yet to comment on the matter.

Earlier this week, students under government scholarships in Morocco, Egypt and Ethiopia, told Eye Radio that they are currently unable to buy basic needs due to lack of stipends.

This, they say, is negatively impacting on their studies.