MPs concerned about Juba killings

Some members of parliament have urged the government to address the insecurity in Juba to allow citizens participate in the national Dialogue initiated by the President.

Kiir initiated the national dialogue in December last year, saying it was a means to unite and reconcile the people after years of a brutal conflict since December 2013.

The MPs were responding to national dialogue steering committee in the national Assembly after they were asked to give their views on what they think is the root cause of the current instability.

Honorable Mary Nyarika, an SPLM-IO representative, says random killing is a major threat to the national dialogue.

“Charity begins at home. We should clear insecurity in Juba before we go out,” Hon Nyarika stated.

“If the security situation is not well within Juba, the citizen will fear to contribute, to come out and give their views.”

Another member of parliament representing SPLM in Opposition, Clement Kuc, emphasized on the freedom of speech.

“If the [people] don’t speak, now how will they dialogue? Do you want people to dialogue while they are just keeping quite? Will that be a dialogue? If you don’t speak, do body will hear what is in your hear and what is in tour mind.”

“No sympathy”

For her part, the chairperson for women parliamentary caucus, Honorable Dusman Joyce, highlighted the impact of the conflict.

“Where are the young generations? They are being killed. If you go out to the street of Juba alone, you see the way children are on the street,” she stressed.

“If you go all to the offices, you see how women are sitting in front of offices with children in their hands [looking for support].

“And there is no sympathy on men. Why can you people be ashamed of yourselves?”