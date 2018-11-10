MPs to break soon, disseminate peace accord

Legislators at the National Parliament are expected break for a recess soon to disseminate the recently signed revitalized peace agreement to their constituencies.

That’s according to the chairperson of the information committee at the Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

Hon. Paul Yoane told Eye Radio’s breakfast show on Friday that “consultation with the office of his Excellency the President of the Republic is ongoing and soon they will be heading to their various respective constituencies.”

He said the legislators will use this opportunity to sensitize their communities on the peace agreement and encourage their constituencies to comply with the new accord.

MP Yoane said the lawmakers have not taken a break for the last three years.

A recess is a periodic adjournment of parliamentary sessions which usually lasts for three months.