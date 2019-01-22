US movie symbolising S. Sudan flag for terrorist causes outrage

The ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation has condemned the misrepresentation of South Sudan in a new US movie.

The new movie called “Close” was distributed by Netflix, I.n.c., an American media-service provider based in Los Gatos, California.

The filmmakers used the South Sudan flag as a terrorist symbol, sparking outrage among South Sudanese online.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs – Ambassador Mawien Makol – said:

“That movie we don’t know who did it, but we condemn the fact that our flag has been put there, we have no any connection with it.”

“Our flag stands for the sovereignty of people of South Sudan and the nation of South Sudan. We are a nation that the whole world knows who we are,” he added.

Some social media users described it as a shameless plug for the movie, while others said it is tarnishing the image of the country.