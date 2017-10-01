Mourinho concerned about break

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho fears that his side could struggle for momentum after a majority of his players left for international duty following their crushing 4-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

United handed Palace their seventh straight loss of the season with Marouane Fellaini’s brace sandwiched between Juan Mata’s opener and Romelu Lukaku’s late tap in.

Mourinho, who saw his side pick up a fourth league win of the season by a 4-0 margin, suggested the international break could upset the team’s rhythm with the potential for injuries an additional concern.

“I don’t welcome the break, it’s bad,” Mourinho, whose side were held 2-2 at Stoke City after the last break in August, told British media on Saturday.

“We had the first break and two days after the players came back we had to play another game. It’s not a good situation for us but moaning doesn’t help. We have to wait for them and hope there are not many problems,” the Portuguese said.

United, without long-term absentees Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo, face a tricky trip to Liverpool when Premier League action resumes on October 14, with games against Huddersfield, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea to follow.

After picking up 19 points from seven league games, United are second in the standings below neighbours Manchester City on goal difference.