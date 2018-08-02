Mothers encouraged to breastfeed newborns immediately after birth

The United Nations Children’s Fund- UNICEF, is encouraging mothers to breastfeed their new born babies within the first hour of life to avoid death and disease immediately after birth.

In a report launched by the United Nations on Tuesday, three-in-five babies, mostly born in low- and middle-income countries, are not breastfed within the first hour of life.

The UN said this places them at higher risk of death and diseases.

The Executive Director for UNICEF, Henrietta Fore, said there is need to support mothers so that they can breastfeed their new born babies on time.

“It is important to start breastfeeding in the first hour of live because it helps to start breastfeeding correctly, it also help prevent the risk of dying in the first month of life and it helps to protect them against several disease,” she said during the start of the breastfeeding week on Wednesday.

“Breastfeeding is the foundation of life. And we should all do more to support mothers and babies to breastfeed in the first hour life and beyond that every day. It is the best gift that mothers can give to their new born.”

The World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated annually from 1 to 7 August to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies around the world by providing infants with the nutrients they need.