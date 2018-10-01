Mother pleads for justice after 19-year-old daughter was killed in Kapuri

A woman whose daughter was killed is calling for the justice to prevail in the court process.

The 19-year-old girl, Jaclyn Emmanuela Khamis was shot dead in Kapuri suburb of Juba on Wednesday, September 2018.

Jaclyn was a third-year student in Big Ben Secondary School in Gudele.

The mother of deceased, Farida Sadia said the police have arrested three suspect link to the killing of her daughter.

Farida Sadia is appealing to the government to charge those who killed her daughter with a death sentence.

“Am asking the government to charge those who killed my daughter with a death sentence. We are demanding for the government to pay the blood of my daughter back through the law by sentencing the killers to death, and I think this is the only way for this country to be reform from such kind of crimes.”

She called on the government to stop protecting criminals.

“I know those who killed my daughter tomorrow or next tomorrow they will be taken to Central Prison and again they will be released and will be taken to London or elsewhere in the world, that’s mean there is segregation and because they are protected. Our brothers in the government please look at this case very well, I don’t want any compensation because it cannot help me.”

For his part, the elder brother of the deceased called on the government to provide security to all citizens.

“My late sister she is still young, and of course she doesn’t have any problem with anybody, but the people of the world are the one having a problem with her. If there are no people the law also will not be there, that’s why am asking the government to provide security to its people everywhere.”