Mother mourns slain sons

A 60-year-old woman in Yei River State is aggrieved after two of her grown up sons were killed in Lainya County earlier this week.

Joyce Apai says the two sons, Charles Hakim and Enoka Lobojo- aged 25 and 35 – were warming themselves at a traditional fireplace when an armed man opened fire at them, killing them instantly.

The incident took place at Lokurubang Village of Lainya County in Yei river state. The motive of the killings is not known.

“We thought nothing of this kind would happen again because we thought we had a government that protects us,” said Apai.

The boys had just returned from a refugee camp in the neighboring Uganda.

“They came back home because it’s rainy season and farming has started and they were here to help me,” she added.

“But the assailant got the boys warming themselves at a fireplace and shot them.”

Senior government officials have been calling upon the displaced people to return home to participate in the presidential initiative, the national dialogue.

In January, the Bishop of the Episcopal Church diocese of Yei urged residents and soldiers who occupied houses to vacate as returnees and internally displaced persons were reportedly returning home.

Bishop Hillary Luate said enabling returnees resettle in their homes peacefully will encourage others who fled to go back.