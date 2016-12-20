Mother losses quadruplets at birth in Juba

The acting Payam Director in Rokon, Jubek State says a woman who lost a quadruple during a delivery without a proper midwifery service is now in a critical condition.

Clement George said Ms Lona Kolong gave birth at home on Saturday, but all the four children died soon after delivery.

“All of the them died two boys and two girls,” said George.

Mr George said the woman could not be taken to hospital because the only ambulance in the area has broken down.

“We have an ambulance here but the ambulance is not good because we were trying to take here to Juba but there is no way, He added.

He said that the woman delivered the babies prematurely. She was 6 months pregnant.