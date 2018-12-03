Mother of deformed newborn appeals for help

A mother of a severely deformed newborn baby in Juba is appealing to well-wishers to help her secure a specialized surgery.

Mima Silivan gave birth to twin girls at a hospital in Juba on Thursday last week.

However, one of the babies has strange bodily feature.

On the behinds is something that looks like a fetus, a would-be triplet, but conjoined.

Doctors at the Mauna Medical Surgical Complex say during the first days, it would be seen moving.

They say this requires an operation, a special one.

The large tumor at the buttocks of the baby is similar to that which some specialist have described as ‘Desmoid’ Tumor.

According to health experts, birth defects such as Anorectal malformations occurs when an unborn baby is developing during pregnancy. Such defect means the anus and rectum, or the lower part of the digestive tract of the baby don’t develop properly.

However, proper diagnostics are yet to be carried out to determine the cause of the tumor on the twin.

Dr. Thomas Eluzai, a surgeon at the Mauna Medical Surgical Complex in Juba said it is impossible to undergo proper surgery without first ascertaining the cause of the tumor.

He believes the hospitals across the country are not equipped with the necessary facilities to safe the child.

“The type of operation like this is very difficult in South Sudan, because its need a very high concentration before and after the operation. We don’t have such equipment here in South Sudan,” said Dr. Eluzai.

The baby’s mother, Mima, who is 31 years old, told Eye Radio that she doesn’t understand what caused the defect on her baby.

She appeals to well-wishers to come to the aid of her child.

Mima said she relies on her brothers for moral support, but are unable to afford the amount of money required for her and the baby to seek special treatment abroad.

“If there is anyone who can offer their kindness, please help us,” she said.

Dr. Eluzai echoed her appeal: “If there are people who can give them financial support for the baby to be taken outside South Sudan, it will be better, because if the operation is done here, there will be some other complications.”

Note: To extend help, contacts can be provided upon request[s].