A mother and child killed by assailants in Jubek

A mother and her two months old baby have been killed by unknown assailant in Lokiliri area of Jubek state, says the Commissioner.

Commissioner Geoge Ladu Wani said that a seven year old boy was also injured and another child abducted by the unidentified attackers.

The motive for the attack is not known.

Mr. Ladu said the incident took place in Konkore Village in Ngerejebi Boma on Thursday evening.

“It was about half past 8pm when some armed men attacked a family in Konkore area in Ngerejebi Buma,” said Ladu.

The victims, according to Ladu were displaced persons from Sindiru Boma of Lobonok County.

The injured child has been brought to a hospital in Juba for treatment, and the bodies taken for postmortem.

Earlier, authorities in Lokiliri said that so far more than one hundred children have been abducted from the area in past years.

A similar incident in June 2014, left a woman dead in the same area. A local chief, David Lado Tartizo reported that two armed men attacked a house belonging to the woman killing her and wounding two others. Two children were also reportedly abducted. “Two people just came into the house and started shooting three women,” Chief Tartizo told Eye Radio. “One was wounded on the thigh, one was shot dead and the other one was wounded at the back.

The chief said a similar incident also took place in 2013.Chief David Lado Tartizo had called on the state authorities to put up a police post in the area.