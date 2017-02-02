Morocco funds Ramciel construction

South Sudan has signed an agreement with Morocco for the construction of the new capital in Ramciel.

Ramciel is a location in former Lakes state that will serve as the future site of the national capital. It is considered the geographic center of the country and borders Jonglei state to the west

President Salva Kiir and Moroccan King Mohamed VI presided over the signing ceremony at the presidential palace, J1, last evening.

The Moroccan Minister of Interior, Mohammed Hassad, says his country is committed to share experience with South Sudan in the field of construction and urban development.

Mr Hassad said his country has agreed to fund the technical and financial needs of constructing Ramciel, starting with feasibility studies that will approximately cost $5 million. It’s not clear when the work will begin.

“The Kingdom of Morocco has taken upon itself the commitment to finance the project worth five million dollars and these feasibility studies will include areas of socioeconomic development and the environment,” he told the media after the signing ceremony.

Nine other bilateral agreements were signed in various areas of cooperation.

This is the first visit of the Moroccan King Mohammed VI to South Sudan since independence.

The king arrived in Juba Wednesday evening and was received by President Salva Kiir and several cabinet ministers. He was accompanied by his advisers and ministers.