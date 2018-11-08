Moroccan, S.Korean engineers to visit proposed Ramciel City

A team of Moroccan and South Korean engineers is expected to arrive in Juba next week to prepare a master plan for Ramciel City, according to Louis Okot, a member of Ramciel Technical Committee.

“The delegates who are coming are a joint consortium of Moroccan and [South] Korean [engineers] who are going to conduct or carry out the study – the master plan.”

In February last year, South Sudan signed an agreement with Morocco for the construction of the proposed new capital city.

During the signing ceremony in Juba, a Moroccan team led by King Mohammad the 6th agreed to fund the technical and financial needs of constructing Ramciel, starting with feasibility studies that will approximately cost $5 million.

Mr Okot said a Ramcial Technical Committee met the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai on the visit of the engineers.

He said “the main purpose of this visit is to gather information and data on Ramciel. They team will visit Yirol and then Ramciel to gather information and see the site physically.”

“They will then come back and close a workshop. That day there will an occasion whereby the FVP will speak to the media,” he added.

Ramciel is a location in former Lakes state that will serve as the future site of the national capital. It is considered the geographic center of the country and borders Jonglei state to the west.