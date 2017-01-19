Moroccan King expected to visit Juba

Moroccan King Mohammed VI is expected to visit South Sudan tomorrow for bilateral talks with the government.

The King will be accompanied by a high level delegation comprising of ministers and advisors.

The Minister of Information, Michael Makuei, says they are expected to engage with the government line ministries on areas of cooperation.

“His majesty is coming in with a full support to support the government of South Sudan in the areas of Education, health and so forth,” Mr Makuei told journalists after an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers Wednesday.

He said the King will spend three days in Juba for the bilateral talks.

The meetings are expected to end with the singing of a Memorandum of understanding between the two countries.