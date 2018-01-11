Morning flights at JIA to resume on Friday

Flights may resume morning operations on Friday after a week of suspension, said the Director of Juba International Airport.

Landing and take offs were moved to afternoon hours because of the installations of communication systems at the airport.

Over the weekend, domestic and international flights to Juba during the morning hours were delayed due to system upgrades.

The airport administrator said a Chinese company was finalizing the installation of satellite equipment that will direct planes during bad weather.

“The Airport up to now as I am talking is closed. As from tomorrow onward we will work as normal,” said Kur Kuol.

He added that the new system would facilitate flights operations with minimal human intervention.

Work on the system will hopefully be completed on Wednesday afternoon, revealed Mr. Kuol.

The new communication system at the airport will also allow authorities to regulate and manage air traffic, electronic information, and security of Juba International Airport.