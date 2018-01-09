WHO monitors 60 people for suspected hemorrhagic fever

The World Health Organization said it is monitoring 60 people after three died of suspected hemorrhagic fever in Eastern Lakes State.

According to health officials in Yirol East County, the symptoms of the disease include nose bleeding, high fever, gum bleeding and vomiting of blood.

Since mid-last month, four people including a pregnant mother died of the illness, according to Dr. Mariam Paul, the State Minister of Health.

She said clinical diagnosis indicated that they all died of bleeding.

Samples of close relatives of the deceased have also been collected by the Ministry of Health and the WHO for testing.

“These samples have been taken to Juba for testing so that they can really tell us the cause of this disease,” Dr. Mariam told Eye Radio.

Dr. Mariam added that one more case has been reported in Abang area of Yirol East County.

“Yesterday [Monday] we went together with the same team and we divided ourselves into two; one team went to Abang because we also heard another case there,” she said.

Viral hemorrhagic fevers are a group of illnesses which includes; Ebola and Marburg, Lassa fever, and yellow fever viruses.

They damage the blood vessels, and affect the body’s ability to regulate itself.