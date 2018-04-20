Money transfer companies ordered to close down

The money transfer companies in Juba say they have been ordered by the security to close down.

This came after their managers were rounded up on Wednesday and taken to a security facility at Hai Malakal residential area where they were reportedly interrogated.

One of the mangers who declined to be named told Eye Radio that they were accused of operating illegally.

“They bumped into my office, then told me to pick the company’s documents…we came out, they put us up into a military truck and took us to the side of Hai Malakal,” he said.

“They first took us and registered all our names and the big guy came and told us they wanted to verify if we have the documents that are necessary for us to operate money transfers.”

The manager said they were told to close business without an official letter from the Central Bank or any official financial institution.

He added that the closure of money transfers will affect those with families abroad and render several youths jobless.