No money to print PLE papers – Education Min

The Primary Leaving Examinations may be delayed due to financial constraints, the Minister of General Education has said.

Deng Deng Hoc says according to the set schedule, the exams were supposed to be held on form the 5th to the 8th of December.

He says the examination board does not have enough money to print the papers and do other preparations for the examinations.

Mr. Deng was addressing members of parliament after he was summoned on Monday.

“We’re running behind the schedule and this means the exams cannot be administered from the 5th to the 8th of December,” Deng stated.

“Even if we get the money today, the consumables that include papers, cartridges for the printers and staples will not be deliverer to us from Uganda very quickly.”

The issue was raised by the secretary of examination, Lul Ruai, who is a member of the examination board.

He said they have used a balance of money from the previous budget but was not enough to cater for the preparations.

Ruai says they had presented a request for money to complete printing the exam papers but not been given yet. The officials said the PLE may be rescheduled for January.

The ministry officials could not reveal the amount of money required to print examination papers.