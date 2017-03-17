Mogae on permit fee hikes

JMEC Chairperson Festus Mogae says the decision to increase work permit fee will affect both the public and private sectors.

Two weeks ago, the Ministry of Labor issued a circular, increasing the fees in three categories.

Foreign Professional and Business class individuals will have to pay $10,000, blue class employee – $2,000; while casual worker will be required to pay $1,000 annually.

All foreign workers have been paying $100 each before the new changes.