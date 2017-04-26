Mogae says crisis of hunger is undermining peace

The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission has warned that South Sudan now faces a crisis of hunger that is undermining all efforts to make peace, the chairman has said.

At the opening of a JMEC Plenary meeting in Juba this morning, Festus Mogae said food shortages and increasing hunger are now the immediate problems that undermine peace.

“A hunger man is an angry man, who does not make peace.” Mogae said.

Mr. Mogae said that the hunger is a separate crisis within the crisis of the conflict.

“Security is the foundation stone upon which we build economic and social confidence. This foundation stone no longer exists, confidence has evaporated, commerce is seizing up, prices are escalating and as a result, we now face a crisis of hunger that is undermining all our efforts to make peace.”

He said mothers struggle with inflation and never know whether the money they have will be enough to feed their families.

“The mothers of South Sudan face a daily struggle with inflation, never knowing if the money in their pocket will be sufficient to feed their family. Insecurity creates food shortages, which in turn drives inflation, that in turn results in hunger.”

Armed groups

On the issue of security, Mogae said the violence currently is not only orchestrated at the top but also directed by the people at the local level.

“I fear it is now time to acknowledge that, across the board, among all armed forces and armed groups, central structures of command and control appear to have broken down. Violence around the country is increasingly based on local decisions taken at local level. Armed groups may declare an allegiance to one leader or another, but they seem no longer to take their instructions from them.” said Mogae.

Humanitarian Situation

Mr. Mogae also commented on the humanitarian situation, calling on the government to protect aid workers.

“Twelve aid workers have been killed in South Sudan so far this year. It is simply deplorable that in 2017 we must still plead with a government for the safety of those who deliver humanitarian relief.” He said.

He said the population is suffering due to lack of political will from country’s leadership.

“This humanitarian situation is predominantly man-made and the result of violence, conflict and the deliberate denial of access. Men, women, and children are suffering and dying of starvation because the leadership at various levels is failing to prevent it.” said Mogae.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the transitional government, which includes the government, the SPLM in Opposition, former political detainees, other political parties, and stakeholders.