Two modern fish markets constructed in Nimule and Juba

The Minister of Livestock and Fisheries says two fish market centers have been constructed in Nimule and Juba to support fishermen.

James Janga Duku said the centers will enable fishermen sale their fishes in a permanent location.

The establishment of the markets as part of a larger project costs over 10 million dollars, and will promote the fishing industry in the country.

“The Canadian government has offered us 11.5 million dollars for the development of the fishery sector in the former Central Equatoria and Eastern Equatoria states,” said Janga.

Mr. Janga added that the construction work was done in collaborations with the UN Industrial Organization, UNIDO.

He said hygiene and cold chain facilities will be established to help in the preservation of fishes at the market centers.

“This market is constructed as a part of the project, there is another one in Nimule and there is going to be construction of fishermen settlement associated with the project,” he said.



Mr. Janga says they will also build fish camps and markets in Mangalla and Jemeiza in Terekeka State.