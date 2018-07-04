Mixed reaction over recruitment of Tanzanian Kiswahili teachers

Some teachers in Juba have criticized the plan by the government to hire foreign teachers to teach Kiswahili, saying it should first improve their poor working conditions.

On Tuesday, the Minister of General Education revealed to Eye Radio plans to recruit the teachers from Tanzania to teach Kiswahili in South Sudan.

Deng Deng Hoc argued that since South Sudan is part of East Africa, there is a need to teach Kiswahili in the country for easy communication with citizens of the other member-states.

Reacting to the plan, some teachers contacted by Eye Radio welcomed the decision to introduce the regional language.

“It is a good decision by the ministry because if South Sudan cooperates with Tanzania, it will bring more than what is expected; not Swahili alone but some other languages like French,” said Akeer Martha, a Mathematics teacher at Flag Primary School.

However, others wondered how the teachers would be sustained when they themselves are suffering – with some going for months without salary.

“They should first put into consideration the welfare of the teachers; the ones they are bringing and the ones in the ground. The priority should be the ones on the ground,” added Chol Philip, the head teacher of Flag Primary School.

“The priority should be the ones on the ground instead of bringing more teachers and at the end of the day you don’t pay them.”

Meanwhile, a 24 year old English teacher, Angelo Tong, suggested that the Ministry of General Education identifies South Sudanese who can teach Kiswahili to take over the jobs.

“Most of the teachers within the country studied in East Africa and they are proved to have been Swahili learners,” he said.

The minister did not mention how these teachers will be paid.