Misseryia, Ngok Dinka disagree to form joint administration

The Misseriya and Ngok Dinka of Sudan and South Sudan respectively have disagreed to form a joint administration for Abyei.

This came during a three-day meeting of the Abyei Joint Oversight Committee [AJOC], held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from Sunday to Tuesday.

It was attended by both community representatives and the African Union.

“The two parties did not agree on the issue of Abyei area administration and then the delegation of Sudan was very much stressed and imperative for AJOC to complete the process of establishing the Abyei area administration,” said James Morgan, the South Sudan Ambassador to Ethiopia.

“The Ngok Dinka did not agree on any joint administration of Abyei anymore.”

He said the community representatives told the committee to focus on their mandate of ensuring peace and security rather than administration.

Ambassador Morgan added that the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei was not present during the meeting.

The meeting also discussed issues related to health, education and humanitarian needs, among others.

The Abyei Area was accorded a special administrative status by the 2004 Protocol on the Resolution of the Abyei Conflict, known as, the Abyei Protocol, in the Comprehensive Peace Agreement.

Under the terms of the Abyei Protocol, the Abyei Area was declared, on an interim basis, to be simultaneously part of the states of South Khordufan and Northern Bahr el Ghazal and issues related to be determined by the Presidency, made up of President Salva Kiir and President Omar al Bashir.

However, in 2013, the Ngok Dinka in Abyei region chose overwhelmingly to join South Sudan in an unofficial referendum.