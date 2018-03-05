Misseriya, Ngok Dinka hold peace conference

A peace conference aimed at preventing cattle movement-related conflict between the Ngok Dinka and the nomadic Misseriya tribe is taking place in Todach in northern Abyei Area.

During the dry season, Misseriya nomads cross over to the Ngok Dinka areas for water and pasture.

The three-day conference, which ends on Monday, is revolving around entry routes the tribesmen use.

Abyei Information and Radio Service’s reporter Kerbino Dut said the conference, organized by IOM, FAO and UNISFA, brought together over a hundred participants.

It is under the theme: “Promotion of peace through natural resource sharing.”

The participants are expected to deliberate on issues that bring about conflict among the communities and come up with solutions to them.

Today marks the final day and they will be drafting the agreement. It will be signed by the representative from Ngok Dinka, Misseriya, and then the peace committee and witnessed by UNISFA, according to Kerbino.

The border communities often fight over, grazing land and water points during dry season.

To avoid this, they always hold conferences to resolve disputes and prevent further escalation.