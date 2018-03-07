Ministry of Petroleum urged to publicize oil revenue spending

A UK-based research group has called on the Ministry of Petroleum to make public oil revenue spending for transparency and accountability purpose.

The Global Witness said this will allow the public to understand how they benefit from the country’s oil reserves and hold the corrupt to account.

This comes after the group released a report indicating that the state-oil firm, Nilepet, is being used by the country’s leadership to divert funds to military operations with limited oversight.

Reacting to a similar accusation by the Enough Project on Monday, Nilepet Public Affairs office said the allegations were not true.

The campaign group leader, Michael Gibb, said allowing transparency and accountability in the oil sector will enable stability in the country:

“With that transparency comes stability for the people of South Sudan and assist to scrutinize those transactions they wish to spent oil reserves on or something they would rather spend elsewhere,” he said.

“Where they don’t agree and where they feel the spending is not in the best interest, they can hold officials to account.”

Mr Gibb also said that it is important that the Petroleum and the Revenue Management Acts are “fully and consistently” implement in order to reform the oil sector.

In December last year, the Minister of Petroleum, Ezekiel Gatkuoth, told the Reuters that South Sudan is studying the benefits of joining OPEC because it looks to double its oil production in 12 months from the current 135,000 bpd.