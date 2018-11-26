Ministry of labour, UNESCO launch labour market assessment

The United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organization and the Labor Ministry have launched the Labor Market Assessment and Skills development in South Sudan.

Speaking during the launch of the program in Juba, UNESCO Representative, Sardar Umar says the study finds that there is a need to engage the youth in productive activities that will help improve the economy.

The UNESCO Representative says that youth training should be top priorities areas.

“We are getting data and diagnostic analysis so that we can pinpoint what are the top priorities areas that we have to invest. Same goes to vocational training, understanding the issues and coming up with the right priorities.”

According to Umar, there is a need to allocate more resources for vocational training.

“We came to know that only one percent of the education budget goes to vocational training. I think this sector really need a strong push so that more resources are relocated.”

“This is the right time for us to support young people, to support the youth of South Sudan either in the labor or in the other areas. We need to train them, they have the skills but it is we the ministry of labor as the government together with our partners.”

“This is the right time for us to support young people, to support the youth of South Sudan either in the labor or in the other areas. We need to train them, they have the skills but it is we the ministry of labor as the government together with our partners.”

The study finds that most of South Sudan’s economy is currently made up of multiple small local markets that operate in isolation.

It says that the workforce needs more skill development support beyond subsistence farming as well as the different labor market needs of each community throughout the country.

The study notes the high cost of transport, producing products in large quantities and challenges in keeping markets local, and limited access to accessing financial capital, which limits the national economy that could move surplus products beyond local markets.

The study recommends – depending on the geographical location – to strengthen agricultural skill provision (including livestock) and also offering such skills as auto-mechanics, food preparation/processing, dairy farming, consumer good production (such as soap/beauty products), etc., which build on South Sudan’s needs and comparative advantages.

It is estimated that 70% of South Sudan’s population are young women and men, and 59% of the working-age population has been unemployed for over a year.

There is an urgent need to productively engage young people to deter them from involvement in the nation’s conflict and stabilize and improve the economy.

Many youths do not have opportunities to improve their livelihoods.

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) serves as an important avenue for the challenge, but current TVET provision is not matching up with the demands and needs of the labor market.

It has the ability to engage youth in productive activities that improve livelihoods for themselves and their communities and prevent them from taking part in the country’s conflict.

However, the study found that the provision of TVET in the country does not align with the real needs of the labor market.

The study by the Ministry of Labour, Public Service and Human Resource Development was supported by UNESCO and EMPOWER project (funded by the European Union).