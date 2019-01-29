MoH, partners vaccinate health workers against Ebola

The Ministry of Health and its partners have launched a vaccination exercise targeting health workers operating in high risk states against Ebola virus disease.

Yesterday, a high level delegation made up of officials from the Ministry of health, W.H.O, UNICEF and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention traveled to Yambio in Gbudue State where they launched the vaccination.

The W.H.O and the National Ministry of health received 2,160 doses of the Ebola vaccine from Merck and will be administered to protect against Ebola virus-Zaire, the strain that is responsible for the current outbreak in DR Congo.

“If you look at our experience in the past with Ebola outbreak, the first group of people that are affected most are the healthcare workers because of the nature of their work,” Olushayo Olu, W.H.O representative said.

Mr Olu said vaccinating the health workers against the Virus Disease is part of preparedness measures to fight the spread of the disease.

“They are the ones coming in contact with Ebola when this happens.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Samson Baba who represented the National Ministry of health said: “The vaccination will extend to other high risk areas which include Tombura, Yei, Nimule and Juba.”

As of 25th January 2019, a total of 724 Ebola cases including 451 deaths, have been reported from the DRC of which 57 cases occurred among health workers.

The tenth Ebola outbreak was declared in DRC in August 2018.

Neighboring countries including South Sudan have not reported any suspected cases of Ebola Virus Disease.