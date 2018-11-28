Ministry of Finance launches three-year National Dev’t Strategy

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has launched a three-year National Development Strategy (NDS) it says is in line with the provision of the September peace agreement.

The 70-page document, will guide national investment and development actions till 2021 in order to consolidate the peace and stabilize the economy.

The NDS outlines three key targets that the scheme need to realize by the end of the three years.

These include free movement of people, stable prices of basic commodities such as food, and access to basic services, among others.

It says to achieve these, it first requires silencing of the guns, creation of an enabling environment that facilitates voluntary return and integration of displaced South Sudanese, and development of appropriate laws and enforcing the rule of law.

The plan also aims to deal with issues affecting the governance, economic, and Social Services institutions in the country.

Under governance, they include the prevalence of high levels of corruption and lack of transparency, proliferation of illegal arms and delay in the implementation of security sector reform and DDR program, as well as insufficient legislative framework and lack of implementation of existing laws, among others.

According to the NDS, the governance cluster which comprises Accountability, Public Administration, Rule of Law and Security Sectors, will ensure secure, democratic, effective, efficient and accountable society which adheres to the rule of law.

The economic cluster on the other hand will tackle issues pertaining the inadequate macroeconomic data, week institutional and human capacity, inadequacy of policy, strategy and plan for implementation, and meagerness of economic development infrastructure.

The strategic objectives of the Cluster is to finalize legal institutional frameworks, meet the EAC requirements, enhance revenue mobilization and strengthen public financial management, develop basic economic infrastructure and to review, update and implement policies and strategies of the Economic Cluster.

Each cluster has been sub-divided into sectors with each having defined goal and strategic objectives to accomplish them within the time frame.

What Ebony Center say about the NDS?

According to the ministry of finance, the NDS fulfils a key requirement in chapter 4 of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan-ARCISS which stipulates that the TGoNU shall formulate such a strategy.

The Managing Director of the Ebony Center for Strategic Studies has said that the second National Development Strategy is worthless unless it is implemented.

“I believe the current national development strategy are good documents. But if they are not implemented they are worthless,” Dr Lual Deng Achuek, made the remarks on Tuesday during a panel of discussion on the strategy organized by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.