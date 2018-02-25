Minister’s booming economy statement a ‘direct mockery of citizens’

The South Sudan Civil Society Forum says it is surprised and dismayed by comments the Petroleum Minister made earlier saying the country’s economy is booming.

Ezekiel Lol told the BBC on Thursday that South Sudan’s economy was booming despite the rising inflation in the country.

The civil society said such a statement “misrepresents” the real situation on the ground and it shows “lack of respect” to the suffering citizens.

“It is also direct mockery of citizens who are facing deplorable living conditions as a result of the war-inflicted economic collapse in the country,” said Rajab Mohandis, a member of the group.

The Forum advised politicians to re-think before making such public statement on behalf of the country.

“South Sudan Civil Society Forum advises political leaders making public statements on behalf of the country to have an in-depth and updated information on the real issues and situation the country faces,” he added.

According to the World Bank, an economic boom is a period of wide-spread increase in gross domestic product-GDP-, economic productivity, sales, income, wages and prosperity.

South Sudan has suffered a number economic shocks since the outbreak of violence in 2013, and the devaluation of the pound has led to high market prices.

The World Bank said this has affected the purchasing power of the ordinary citizens making life intolerable, especially for no or low income earners.