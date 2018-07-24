Minister’s bodyguard killed by cattle raiders

A bodyguard of a minister in Gok was killed by cattle raiders over the weekend, according to the state authorities.

Last week, Gum Golo Koch, a police officer, was granted leave by his boss – the state minister of animal resources and fisheries, said the state information minister.

According to John Madol, Sergeant Gum went to his home area of Abiriu to help his family during the farming season.

However, when the 35-year-old policeman heard of an attack on a cattle camp in his village, he offered to repulse the attackers.

“As a soldier he had to rush and rescue them. But unfortunately before he reached these people, he was killed. He fell into an ambush and he was instantly killed by armed youth,” said Mr Madol.

“This is how we lost the bodyguard of minister of animal resources on Saturday.”

Mr.Madol added that Gelweng who went to neighboring Western Lake raided cattle are behind his killing.