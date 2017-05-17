Min.Wildlife raises alarm over endangered species in South Sudan

The Minister of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism has called for a special care in protecting endangered animals, ahead the Endangered Species Day.

Nunu Kumba says South Sudan is known to be a home for elephants, but she says the number has reduced from about 80,000 in the 1980s to just more than 700.

Ms. Nunu says other endangered species include Black and white Rhinos and lions and African leopard.

Others are cheetah, ostrich, Nile crocodile, pangolins.

“We received a report from Wildlife Conversation Society on poaches area survey, that was carried out in areas of Buma , Bandugelo, Nimule, National southern Park, Shambei park and Leiole proposed protected areas,” Nunu said.

Ms. Nunu Kumba calls for a collective protection of these animals.

At a press conference in Juba on Wednesday morning, she said the estimates of the number of endangered species are tentative because some areas were not accessible due to the insecurity.

“I would like to appeal to the people of South Sudan to take special care of endangered species because these animals serve and will continue to serve as an important source of the tourism for the country,” she added.

Endangered Species Day is marked annually to raise awareness about those animals that could be at risk of extinction.

It also highlights ways in which people can change behavior on daily basis in order to help to protect and save these animals.

South Sudan held the occasion to mark the day early, ahead of international events on Friday.