Military standoff between NSS and inmates in Juba

Authorities say a standoff between Security officers and inmates who have reportedly taken over a section of the National Security Service Headquarters in Juba is being resolved amicably.

An officer of the National Security Internal Bureau who has been in detention since April is said to have taken control of a section of the detention facility at Blue House after he allegedly disarmed the prison guards last night.

According to an official statement by the NSS, Captain Kerbino Wol, is said to have mobilized a number of inmates to deter any attempt by the authorities to enter the building.

“[Kerbino].. overpowered the guard at the entrance of the prison and disarmed him. Capt. Kerbino used the weapon from the guard to open the prison gate by firing at the locks,” the statement read.

However, the police spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justin says its Internal Security Bureau has opted to engage Captain Wol to accept a peaceful disarmament.

“… the ISB has opted to engaged Capt. Kerbino to disarm him peacefully for the safety of other prisoners.”

The NSS alleged that Capt. Wol who has been in detention for months now disarmed the NSS guarding the prison.

Last evening, Kerbino Wol told the Voice of America that he and some of the inmates are protesting their detention without trial.

Wol has been in prison at the National Security since April.

He said they demand to be arraigned in court.

The statement by the NSS Internal Security Bureau says Captain Wol has been on “administrative detention, pending a court martial.”

So far, the situation has remained tensed, but calm, as authorities say they are still engaging the inmates in dialogue to avoid any exchange of fire.

Security officers have sealed off the main road leading to Jebel market.

Motorists are advised to use the road below Jebel Kujur or other internal routes to access Yei road -heading to the UN POC sites.