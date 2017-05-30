Military court adjourns the case of soldiers for a week

A military court in Juba has adjourned a hearing of the case of soldiers suspected of carrying out rape and other crimes at Terrain hotel in July 2016.

This morning, the Acting Spokesperson of the SPLA, Santo Domic told Eye Radio that soldiers who were accused of rape and killing at Terrain Hotel in Juba during the July 2016 violence are being tried at a military court in Giada.

The soldiers are suspected of committing crimes against aid workers and a South Sudanese journalist at the height of violence between government and opposition forces in Juba in July 2016.

However, the President of the Court, Brigadier General Knight Briano, says the case has been adjourned until next week.

Brigadier General Briano said the military court in Giada summoned the suspects for the first trial into the case.

“All the accused, about 13 appeared in front of the court. The others they are still. The next sitting, they will appear in front of the court,” Gen. Briano said.

He said the defense lawyer rejected the documents presented before the court due to lack of evident.

“Today the prosecution brought their documents for the case and in the next sitting, the defense of the accused accepted some of the documents and rejected the others. And also the court agreed with that and so we will hold another sitting on the 6th of June,” said Gen. Briano.

In November last year, a committee formed by the government to investigate the Terrain incident said witnesses testified about killing, rape, torture, and looting.

This year, the former SPLA Chief of General Staff, Paul Malong announced the arrest of more than ten soldiers suspected of committing the said crimes at Terrain Hotel.