No Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve due to insecurity -Archbishop Lokudu

The Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba says there will be no evening prayers on a christmas eve in Juba due to security fears.

Paulino Lokudu Loro says several armed people prefers shooting guns in the air during Christmas eve, and this is a concern for the church.

Traditionally, Christians holds midnight mass on Christmas Eve. It is believed that Jesus was born at night (based in Luke 2:6-8), in commemoration of his birth.

But Archbishop Lokudu said as a precautionary measures, there will be no night fellowship or Midnight Mass on the night of December 24th.

“You always shoot guns, who do think will come for prayers? So that is the reason,” said Lokudu.

He appealed for restrains and avoidance of killing or stealing as people celebrate Christmas.

Archbishop Paulino Lokudu Loro also urged the people of South Sudan to drop ethnic differences and work together for peace to prevail in the country.