MFA hasn’t ‘received’ Telar’s resignation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it has not received an official letter of resignation from Ambassador Telar Ring.

On Thursday, Telar told the press that he gave up his position as South Sudan’s diplomat to Russia and other Eastern Europe countries.

He said he tendered his resignation letter to President Salva Kiir and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A letter from the Ministry demanding his immediate return to Juba within 72 hours was also circulated online.

Ambassador Telar said he resigned before receiving such letter.

“We heard that he resigned I am yet to receive the official letter of his resignation,” said Baak Valentino, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“What I have seen is a resignation through Facebook; on the social media which is unfortunate because that is not how people resign.”

Telar Ring did not give reasons for his decision to leave his Moscow post.

He said he would like to work towards peace in South Sudan as a private citizen.

Telar Deng Ring was appointed head of mission to Russia in 2014 after the national parliament rejected his first appointment, as minister of justice.