Memorial newspaper launched in Wau

A newspaper publishing basically historical facts about South Sudanese liberation struggles has been launched in Wau town.

Known as July 11, the bi-weekly was founded by Michael Daniel Margan who is the Editor-in- Chief.

Michael said the paper mainly publishes historical records of the then Sudan and struggles of Southerners against the Khartoum regimes.

“The main target is historical events that happened since from the old Sudan up to the secession of South Sudan. Our main ideas are historical dates, historical moments of our heroes until we received our new nation,” he said.

The founder, whose background is journalism, said the Arabic paper is named after the massacre of 75 intellectuals at the Cypriano Cyer House in 1965 at Nimra talata residential area in Wau.

“We lost 75 intellectuals from South Sudan not only from Wau, but from Yambio, Torit, Upper Nile and even Rumbek and so that date is very important,” Mr. Michael recalled.

He said the incident should be remembered because “they lived together in peace and unity” regardless of their ethnicity-some he said South Sudanese need to learn from.

The paper issued its first publication on the 12th of this month after the launch last week.

It somewhat reports about the current economic and social cultural issues, including sports

The first issuance – just 75 copies was distributed in Aweil, Abyei and Kwajok.