Members of World Council of Churches to visit S. Sudan

A delegation of pilgrims from the World Council of Churches are expected to arrive in Juba on this week.

They are the regional caucus of the pilgrimage of Justice and Peace.

This regional caucus is originally intended for peace building in Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Nigeria.

“The general agenda is to express solidarity and accompaniment with our sisters and brothers in South Sudan, by interacting with women, religious, political leaders and youth, especially on the stories of gender injustices and violence against women,” said Moris Opera, the acting secretary General of the South Sudan Council of churches.

This year, the visit to South Sudan is under the theme “African Women of Faith and Gender Justice.”

The 10 man delegation will be led by World Council of Churches Deputy General Secretary Prof. Dr Isabel Apawo Phiri.

Mr Opera said that the team will conduct workshops and meetings with the women, youth, religious and political leaders.

The pilgrimage is an initiative of the World Council of Churches member churches to work together in a common quest, through collaborative engagement with the most important issues of justice and peace in conflict regions.