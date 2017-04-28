Ateny says dialogue committee members consulted as Nyandeng declines

Members of the National Dialogue Committee who were appointed this week, have been consulted, the Presidential Press secretary has said.

Mr. Ateny Wek Ateny made the remark after the widow of Dr. John Garang, Rebecca Nyandeng declined to take up a role in the committee.

In a press statement, Rebecca Nyandeng said she was not consulted on her appointment.

Nyandeng said she welcomed an inclusive national dialogue, but she said the mandate and inclusivity of the committee are questionable.

For his part, Mr. Ateny said the committee is inclusive, with representatives from all the political forces in the country.

Ateny told Eye Radio that the Office of the President is yet to see what Rebecca Nyandeng is targeting with her decline.

“Madam Nyandeng declining is a different case and we will later on the leak to see what is exactly she is targeting by declining. But the consultation has taken place and no more people will be declining from the committee, but if some people decline then it might be something connected and something planned by certain people and that it will not hamper the process of national dialogue,” Mr. Ateny said.

There are now more than 100 members of the committee, including representatives from the region.

The President initiated the dialogue months ago with the aim of reconciling the people.