Media Authority orders for Radio Miraya shutdown

The Media Authority has ordered for the closure of UN’s Radio Miraya over what it calls “persistent non-compliance” and “refusal to be regulated” under the country’s media laws.

Radio Miraya is a United Nations radio station owned and run by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

The Managing Director of the Media Authority, Elijah Alier, said Radio Miraya failed to register with the body even after being notified four times since June last year.

“According to section 34(1) of the Media Authority 2013, a person shall not provide a broadcasting service except in according with a valid broadcasting license. The suspension letter has been sent to Radio Miraya 101 FM after numerous notification,” said Mr Alier.

He said the National Communications Authority has been notified to withdraw the 101 frequency of Radio Miraya as of Friday.

Section 6 (13) K of the Media Authority Act 2013, states that a broadcast operator shall obtain license for the Media Authority for purpose of frequency allocation and the condition license for the license shall include a set of standards that take into account broadcast airwaves as a limited resources in the public trust.

“This is in conformity with the provision of Article 24 (2) of the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan 2011 as amended,” added Mr Alier.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for UNMISS told Eye Radio that Radio Miraya will continue broadcasting.

“The United Nations Mission in South Sudan is in discussions with the Government. Radio Miraya is continuing to broadcast across the country.”