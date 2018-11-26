Media Authority launches media guidlines

Media guidelines launched by the Media Authority is instrumental in creating understanding among the members of the public and the government about the work of Journalists, the managing director has said.

The Managing Director, Elijah Alier Kuai made the remarks last Friday, during the launch of the guidelines for the operation of the body and the media sector in South Sudan.

According to the Media Authority, the rules and regulations are in line with the Media Act of 2013 to enable its operationalization.

Elijah Alier told reporters that, if they all adhere to the guidelines to the letter, misunderstandings about the work of Journalists and the stories they write shall be avoided.

“If you are a print media and you are following the guidelines then you will not always have an issue and these guidelines they are not different from exactly what you may be having as media houses, so these guidelines may be available to the public and the media.”

For her part, the chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Media Authority, Molana Atong Majok says guidelines and the media authority act complement each other.

“There will never be contradictions between the media authority act and these policies because these policies are taken from the media authority act itself.”

The document contains details of ethical considerations the practitioners need to abide by in order not to contravene the law.

These include fair and objective reporting, among others.

The guidelines also entail requirements for accreditation of journalists and the print media.

These guidelines are all stipulated in the internal rules and regulations of media authority 2018, regulations on print media 2018, regulations on Broadcast media 2018 and the accreditation of journalists 2018.