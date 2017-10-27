Several media associations suspended

Some media associations have been suspended due to failure to register with the Media Association, said Elijah Alier, the Managing Director of the Media Authority.

However, Mr. Alier did not mention how many media associations have been affected by the move.

“What happened is the issue to do with the registration and we have issued a suspension that suspension today (Friday),” said Mr. Alier.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Union of Journalists in South Sudan, Oliver Modi, confirmed that he received a letter of suspension for the body.

“The Union of Journalists of South Sudan this afternoon received a letter from Media Authority; that letter is all about the suspension of all the operation of the Union of Journalists of South Sudan until we complied with their request to register,” he said.

Mr. Modi said UJOSS will meet with the media authority to discuss the matter.

“We are meeting on Monday and then have one understanding of that suspension in reference to the law.”

Other media associations that received the suspension are the Association for Media Development in South Sudan or AMDISS and others.

In a suspension letter seen by Eye Radio, the Media Authority has given the media organizations 7 days to register or be closed down indefinitely.

The suspension comes as media outlets are preparing to commemorate the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Committed against Journalists on November 2, 2017.

Last week, the managing director of the media authority had warned that media houses that do not register may face sanctions.

Elijah Alier said a deadline that was set has already elapsed and only 60 media houses have so far registered. But it is not clear how many media houses are there.

Speaking to the media last week after a workshop on the development of media in Juba, Mr. Alier said it is important to be part of the process so as to operate as a legal entity and be recognized.

He said registration of media houses will also allow them to get the support that they are entitled to the freedom of expression.