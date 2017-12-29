Mechanized farming requires support -Onyotti

Lack of funds to mechanized farming is one of the main challenges to commercialization of agriculture in South Sudan, the Minister of Agriculture has said.

Onyotti Adigo states that farmers are concentrating on subsistence farming in South Sudan due to deficiency in modern farming skills and lack of logistical support.

He said funds are needed to boost production so that farmers can have excess to supply the market.

“Mechanization means tractors. But some of the tractors given by President some years back needs maintenance, then there is the unavailability of fuel. You need to prepare in advance so that you get enough fuel. These are some of the ways where you can go on commercial farming,” Onyotti said.

Onyoti added that the Ministry plans to conduct a survey of arable land for agricultural projects next year.

Last year, the Ministry of Agriculture said it would supply fuel for tractors and seeds to farmers in Greater Upper Nile, Bahr el Ghazal, and Equatoria during the planting season.

It also urged the national government to provide security for farmers, especially to prevent interference by cattle keepers.