Mayor service fee illegal, “shaming” – Jubek Governor

The Governor of Jubek state has expressed displeasure at some officials within the city council for illegally initiating what he calls mayor’s allowances in order to extort money from the public.

This comes months after several traders complained about officials from city council who, under the mayorship of Stephen Wani, were collecting money for what they described as services to the mayor.

According to some, those officials used to collect between 10,000 to 45,000 SSP as services to the office of the Mayor.

Governor Augustino Jadalla said this illegal collection must stop.

“The whole people in Juba believed that there is so called “mayor’s allowances” and you must correct this talk.”

He directed the new mayor, Samir Khamis, to address this immediately.

“You must monitor the administrative officers who collect money, because those who collect taxes in the markets have misrepresented the leadership,”

Governor Jadalla spoke during the new mayor’s swearing-in ceremony in Juba on Wednesday.