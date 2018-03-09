Mawien trashes S. Sudan’s application for Arab League membership report

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has trashed media reports suggesting that South Sudan has applied for admission to the Arab League.

Earlier this week, several media outlets reported that South Sudan has officially applied to join the block.

Other media reported that foreign ministers during a meeting in Egypt on Wednesday said South Sudan is likely to join the league.

However, the spokesperson of the ministry, Ambassador Mawien Makol, said the country has not officially submitted application to join the bloc.

“We have not applied to join the Arab League and what we requested for was to be an observer member,” he told Eye Radio.

There are three conditions any country has to meet in order to become a member in the Arab League.

First, to be an Arab country, meaning that the dominant language is Arabic, with heritage of Arab.

Secondly, a country has to be an independent state, and the third, the Council of the League must unanimously approve the application.