Need for massive economic development

A policy analyst at the think tank, Sudd Institute, says South Sudan needs to embark on massive economic development in order to sustain the number of states that have been created.

Abraham Awolich says this could help the government avoid spending much of its revenue that are majorly from the oil production.

This statement comes after President Salva Kiir issued a decree over the weekend for the creation of five more states. They include Central Upper Nile, Northern Upper Nile, Maiwut, Akobo and Tombura States.

Awolich speaks with Hellen Toby…