The Mayor of Bor says the town may soon run out of food

The market in Bor town will soon run out food items due to insecurity on Juba-Bor road, the Mayor of Bor Municipal Council in Jonglei State has said.

Last week, the Minister of Information in the state, Akech Dengdit, said more than 30 people were killed in two separate attacks on the Juba-Bor road.

The incident happened in Sudan-Safari in Terekeka State.

The Mayor of Bor town, Akim Ajieth Buuny says the town will run out of basic food items in the two days.

“In the Next 24 hours, there will be no commodities in the market, I think this is the most importance things which are worrying us. The commodities which are not in the market are wheat flour, bean, the oil, and sugar because most of which come from neighboring countries through Juba,” Ajieth said.

Mr. Ajieth says the market run out of commodities if Juba-Bor road remains closed.

“Most of these items now are likely to be out of the market very soon especially if the road is not open between Juba and Jonglei. We have been cut off from Juba so we cannot transport thing from Juba to Bor either by land or by the river,” said Ajieth.

Mr. Ajieth says the shortage has led to the increase in prices in the market.

He says a 50-kilogram sack of maize flour now costs 12,000 pounds and 50 kg sack of bean at is 9,000 pounds.